Update on Bryan Danielson, Other Major Stars Working Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III

– Earlier this month, it was reported by Lucha Libre Online that Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) was planning to run a major two-day event, SuperSlam III, later this March. The event was expected to have major names appearing at the event, including AEW’s Bryan Danielson, Adam Scherr, EC3, Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Fightful Select has an update on the planned event, and the major names who were being promoted for the card.

According to the report, Adam Scherr and EC3 appearing at the event is not yet a done deal. As of last week, Scherr and EC3 had not yet committed to appearing at the event and have not signed agreements with QPW. Additionally, Killer Kross informed Fightful that while he has agreed to working the event, he has not yet officially signed a deal for the show.

With regards to Bryan Danielson, Danielson has reportedly not signed a contract with QPW either. Earlier this month, it was reported that Danielson was going to be signing his contract that same week and that AEW has agreed to and authorized his appearance. Fightful’s report noted that it’s unknown if Danielson’s status for the event has changed, and they are awaiting comment from AEW.

The report noted that numerous stars and talents have spoken highly of their treatment and pay in the past when working with QPW.