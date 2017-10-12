Update on Who The Fashion Police’s Attackers Were Supposed To Be

– Some thought that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan would be revealed as the attackers of the Fashion Police, and that could still be the case. The ‘2B’ that Fandango and Tyler Breeze have been struggling with over the past few weeks could easily turn out to be the Bludgeon Brothers. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via sportskeeda.com), the Bludgeon Brothers were originally supposed to be The Fashion Police’s mystery attackers, but notes if they were still the planned mystery team, then it wouldn’t have made sense for WWE to debut a repackaged Harper and Rowan on Smackdown if they were still a planned surprise.