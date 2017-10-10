Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.10.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated Fashion Police, Hype Bros, and Ascension @ 9:23 via pin [***]

– Becky Lynch defeated Carmella @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English @ 5:56 via pin [**½]

– US Title Match: Champion Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles @ 11:41 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Last week’s Smackdown review.

– My Hell in a Cell review.

– We get highlights from Hell in a Cell; why Sami why?

– New tag team champions The Usos make their way to the ring. If you only watch one match from hell in a cell, make it the Usos vs. New Day match. They have this shit on lock, and call out New Day to tell them something face to face. Woods and Big E look rough on the way out, poor fellas can’t even dance with Kofi. The Usos say they went to war on Sunday, two of the best ever, the other tag teams in the back suck. They went to hell and back, and it got real nasty and vicious and they were trying to break everything. But every time they face it’s clash of the titans and make it hard to follow. But the WWE Universe doesn’t know is that they had to drive to the next town, all busted up, they don’t see their families calling and checking up on them. There is no one else on earth who can understand other than New Day. So after all of that, they belong and they run the tag division. The Usos say they respect them, but before handshakes can happen, the Hype bros arrive. Mojo says it’s always about the same two teams. The Usos run down Mojo and tell him to go back to the sideline like in the NFL. Gable & Benjamin arrive, and they tell the Hype bros to get to the back of the line because they got beat by them at HIAC. The Usos call Gable smart for getting Benjamin as his new partner and tell the Hype Bros to get to the back of the line. The Fashion police arrive as do The Ascension. They are tired of being stuck in the wasteland, and the Usos cut them off and say they are all locked up. New Day stoops them to say the Fashion Police are cool. The Usos challenge them to take a shot, and Daniel Bryan arrives. Bryan says tonight isn’t a good night for this. He thanks the Usos and New Day for HIAC, but tells them to leave. Bryan then books the others in a #1 contender’s match. I liked this open, they played off of the awesome HIAC match to give the whole division some attention, had the teams pay respect and then booked a match to determine top contenders, moving away, for now, from the Usos vs. New Day.

#1 Contender’s Match: Fashion Police vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Hype Bros vs. Ascension : The Hype bros take control, working with the Ascension. Gable tags in and takes control as the Usos watch from ringside. Benjamin tags in, continuing control and picking up a near fall. Gable tags back in, but Viktor grounds him. Gable with some slick counters and starts to work the arm. Gable keeps the bigger man grounded, but Viktor escapes and tags in Konnor. They double-team Gable and everyone is in. We go screen in screen, and Gable works a hanging arm bar in the ropes on Konnor. Ryder tags in, and gets cut off right away. The Ascension work quick tags, grounding Ryder. Fandango in, and he keeps working over Ryder as Benjamin tags himself in. he follows with a spin kick, but Konnor tags himself in. Ryder finally manages to cut him, fights off Breeze and back to full screen as Mojo gets the hot tag and runs wild on Breeze. The big powerslam follows and it completely breaks down. Bodies spill to the floor, Ryder tags in but gets shoved into Mojo. Konnor takes Mojo to he floor. Fandango saves Breeze, Benjamin tags himself in and he and Gable run wild on Mojo and Breeze. Gable and Benjamin look for doomsday, fandango tosses Gable to the floor and Fandango misses the top rope leg drop, Gable hits a moonsault and then he and Benjamin hit their doomsday device for the win. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated Fashion Police, Hype Bros, and Ascension @ 9:23 via pin [***] While a bit frantic, this was an overall good and fun opening match. Everyone worked hard and they kept the crowd interested. I was hoping for the Fashion Police to pick up a win, but Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin have been really good and should do well with the Usos.

– Owens & Zayn have their own locker room, and are refusing to talk at this time.

– We get highlights from Natalya vs. Charlotte at HIAC.

– Natalya hugs her title as Lana & Tamina arrive. Lana says the belt will look better on Tamina. Carmella arrives and has her MITB case. Natalya runs down Charlotte, who appears behind her. Charlotte attacks after Natalya asks if she broke Ric’s pathetic heart again. They get separated as Becky and Naomi arrive.

– Renee interviews Baron Corbin about his rematch with AJ Styles tonight. He makes fun of Styles, Dillinger and keyboard warriors. He plans to make AJ squander his opportunity tonight.

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch : Ellsworth is out on his leash. Becky doesn’t fuck around attacking Carmella right away and beating her down. The XPLODER follows and Carmella bails to the floor. Becky chases, but Carmella uses Ellsworth as a shied and then attacks and takes control. Back in and Carmella covers for 2. Carmella then grounds the action, but Becky escapes and rolls her up for 2. Becky follows with strikes, but the corner charge is cut off. But as Carmella looks to follow up, Becky locks in the disarmher for the win. Becky Lynch defeated Carmella @ 2:50 via pin [NR] This was solid for the time given, and also gave Becky a much needed win.

Kevin & Sami Talk : Owens has his left arm wrapped up and limps his way to the ring. Owens says at HIAC h did what he said he’d so, send Shane McMahon to hell. And now Shane is gone and never coming back. Count your blessings, because the fans almost lost him Sunday night as well. On Sunday, he was blinded by the light and felt his soul separating from his body. And he was then at the pearly gates, aggravated because he hates lines, and the St. Peter called him forward, and said they’d love to have him, but earth needs Kevin Owens. He was then gifted his own guardian angel in Sami Zayn. He’s here in Kevin’s Heaven, or, the Kevin Owens show. He introduces his best friend and guardian angel, Sami Zayn. Sami is very jovial upon his entrance, and before he can talk, Owens says he had no idea he would help him at HIAC. Owens wants him to explain, but first, thanks him from the bottom of his heart. Sami said Owens powerbombing him on the apron opened his eyes; he has always tried to please people and the fans. He tried to do the right thing… and it brought him to mediocrity while Owens became IC champion, Universal champion, and US champion. Sure he had a clear conscious and ay get a chance in four of five years. Shane told him everything he wanted to hear and that he would get opportunity and chance on Smackdown. That was the last time they talked, sure Shane’s busy with the helicopter thing and all. He tried to warn Shane about Owens, but Shane blew him off. He then realized Shane never cared about him and never was going to give him opportunity. He wanted Shane to win at HIAC, but when Shane knocked Owens from the cell, he had the match one. But he then had to climb the cell. He and Owens have been friends and rivals, but they will always be brothers. Shane only cares about himself, he just wanted to end Owens, and that is why he saved his brother, because it was the right thing to do. Sami thought he despised Owens, but he really despised that he was right. Sami thanks him and they hug. This was really great, Sami’s explanation was good, Sami came off like he really believed it (an important trait for a heel, he almost made you think he was the victim and that Shane was the villain), it made sense and the delivery was very good. He was given a big chance here with the promo and really knocked it out of the park. The audience hung on his words and didn’t do any “what” bullshit, that’s what happens when you tell engaging stories that the fans care about. Sami didn’t sell out, he risked his career to save his friend from the son of a megalomaniac billionaire, like a true brother would.

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Aiden English : Orton and Rusev into begin, they brawl to the floor and Orton hits his side suplex on the announce table. English distracts Orton, allowing Rusev to attack. We go screen in screen as English takes the heat on Orton back in the ring. English controls for a bit and then tags in Rusev. Back to full screen as Rusev grounds the action, and then he and English double team Orton and English covers for 3. Orton tries to fire back, and hits a desperation snap slam. Orton gets the tag to Nakamura. He runs wild with kicks and strikes. He lands repeated kicks to English, follows with the corner knee strikes and sets for Kinshasa but Rusev makes the save, Orton RKOs Rusev, again, Kinshasa on English and that’s that. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English @ 5:56 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly fine match with a hot closing stretch. Rusev eats another RKO to make Randy feel better, leading to the babyfaces winning.

– Styles cuts a promo, saying that Corbin didn’t pin him at HIAC, and he makes mistakes and will use that to win his title back tonight. It is the end of days for Corbin’s title run.

– We get a promo from Harper and Rowan. They have war hammers and look like they want to fuck shit up. The virtuous will fall and the wicked will rise. They are Bludgeon Brothers. The tag division is getting rather interesting.

– Bobby Roode arrives. Roode says his first WWE PPV match was glorious. That was until Ziggler jumped him after their match. He calls out Ziggler for a fight. Ziggler calls him “kid” and says Roode looked like a million bucks as the fans sang his song. Ziggler says he exposed Roode at HIAC, dominating him and was the better man and wrestler. Ziggler shows footage of Roode using the tights to win at HIAC. Ziggler says Roode is a cheater. Roode says he was just smarter than Ziggler. Ziggler demands a rematch. Roode agrees to a rematch, and says it will go the same as the first match. Roode calls for the rematch right now, but Ziggler refuses. Ziggler says he will determine when the rematch is. After the first match, which was a complete disappointment, I can’t say a rematch excites me. This was a segment that existed, where are my Fashion Files?

US Title Match: Champion Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles : Both men are already in the ring. Styles attacks right away, hitting an enziguri and dropkick. Corbin powders to the floor and when he returns, Styles sends him back to the floor. Corbin is pissed as we take a break. Post break and Corbin hits the in and out bossman lariat, and talks shit to Styles. Corbin follows with strikes, and then lays the boots to Styles. Styles finally fires back, hits the corner clothesline and then dropkicks the knee and hits a sliding forearm. Corbin counters out of the ushigoroshi but Styles sends him to the floor and over the announce table. Styles follows him out, and now back in Styles hits a slingshot forearm and then the ushigoroshi for 2. Styles is favoring his knee, and runs into deep six for the double down. Corbin sets Styles up top and follows him up, Styles slips out and looks for the calf crusher. Corbin fights, gets posted and Styles rolls him up for 2. Styles locks in the calf crusher but Corbin escapes. Corbin lays in strikes, but Styles hits the PELE and Corbin rolls to the floor. Styles to the apron, but Corbin tosses him to the floor. Back in and Corbin hits end of days and retains. Champion Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles @ 11:41 via pin [**¾] This was an overall pretty good main event, as a fan I hate seeing Styles lose as I feel they completely waste his US title run, there was so much more left on the bone there. But from the side of booking and WWE’s goals to make Corbin one of their guys, he needed this win to legitimize his title run, and got that tonight. Now he just needs to deliver in a high quality, marquee match. He’s still lacking there.

– Corbin gets interviewed and says to eat it, the title is his, and he will buy a boat and float on a river of tears.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”