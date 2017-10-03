Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.03.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya & Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch @ 7:10 via submission [**]

– Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin @ 6:00 via pin [**]

– Randy Orton defeated Aiden English @ 1:22 via pin [NR]

– We get highlights of last week’s Mahal/Nakamura angle. Nakamura kicked the shit out of Mahal & The Singhs.

Shinsuke Nakamura Talks : Renee Young welcomes us to the show and announces Shinsuke Nakamura, who makes his way to the ring. Renee discusses the insults from Mahal, and Nakamura says sticks and stones may break his bones, but words will never hurt him. he says the greatest fear of all is the fear of the unknown. But Mahal will know when he beats him and becomes WWE champion. The Singhs interrupt and make their way out, and announce Mahal. But Mahal attacks Nakamura from behind, because it was a trap. Nakamura fires up and fights back, the Singhs hit the ring and quickly get tossed. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa, but the Singhs cut him off and all three beat down Nakamura. Mahal lays out Nakamura with the Khallas. Extremely bland promo stuff from Nakamura, just spouting some clichés and then falling for the usual Mahal/Singh brothers attack. Bryan and Shane continue to be bad at their jobs, never banning the Singhs and not making this match HIAC in an attempt to stop the interference.

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya & Carmella : Carmella still has Ellsworth on his leash. Becky and Carmella into begin, Carmella sent to the floor and that allows Charlotte & Becky to his baseball slide dropkicks. They go screen in screen, with Becky taking control on Natalya. Charlotte tags in, as does Carmella. Charlotte and Becky take control, knocking Natalya to the floor, but Carmella hits a superkick on Becky and covers for 2. Carmella moonwalks and celebrates, and then covers again for 2. Natalya tags in, continuing the heat on Becky. Natalya grounds the action, as we go back to full screen. Becky battles back, but is immediately cut off as the heels double team her in the corner. Natalya hits a snap suplex, but Becky gets a roll up and tags in Charlotte. She runs wild with chops, struts and hits a fall away slam on Natalya. Becky tosses Carmella, but then gets pulled to the floor. Natalya fights off a figure four, Carmella takes out Becky with the MITB case and Natalya locks in the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya & Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch @ 7:10 via submission [**] This was here to help the build to Natalya vs. Charlotte on Sunday. The match was ok at best, but having the challenger tap out just days before the title match didn’t make much sense to me.

– We get a video history of the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens feud. As you’d expect, it was an extremely well done video package.

Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis : This is a rematch from the August 29th edition of Smackdown. That was also Roode’s last TV match. Roode takes control and looks to celebrate, but gets cut off by Kanellis. Roode hits a spinebuster, glorious DDT and wins. Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:55 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it should have been, and short and dominant win giving Roode momentum ahead of the PPV.

– Ziggler arrives and mockingly congratulates Roode. Ziggler then discusses working on entrances for HIAC, and then comes out poorly playing a bass drum. He then plays an air horn and asks if everyone likes him now. Ziggler says after all these years, Roode finally made it to WWE. Ziggler promises an entrance we’ve never seen at HIAC. And when the bell rings, he will expose Roode for what he is, just an entrance. Roode cuts him off and says that Ziggler’s entrance attempt tonight was horrible. Roode poses and everyone chants Glorious as his music starts.

The Usos Read The New Day Their Rights : The Usos arrive and claim that at HIAC it will be 2 on 2, ad they will welcome the New Day to the Uso penitentiary. There will be no BootyOs, no rainbows, no trombones and will put the New Day on lock. They elevated the tag division to a new level, and in Sunday, they become the 5-time tag team champions. New Day interrupts and makes their way to the ring. Kofi says they would usually tell jokes and sell product (and then hypes their New Day underwear). The are here to counter what the Usos have said. They made everyone realize the Smackdown tag division could be this good. Together they stole the show on every show. They have been battered, bruised, but right now, New Day are the champions. Kofi promises to leave the in a pile of their own day one ish. They stare down as the segment ends. This was pretty good overall, I really dig the promo style the Usos have developed, it’s fun, different and unique to them. This was fine set up for Sunday’s match.

– Jinder cuts a promo, saying he beat down everyone’s hero tonight. Nakamura underestimated his intelligence, and he took the rock star out of his game and on Sunday, the same thing will happen.

– The Fashion Files aren’t returning tonight, they return at HIAC.

– Gable & Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros will be the HIAC kickoff match.

Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger : Dillinger attacks right away, working over Corbin as Styles watches on from backstage. Corbin does the in and out, but runs into a superkick and Corbin rolls to the floor. We go screen in screen as they brawl on the floor. Backing and Dillinger works mounted punches in the corner, but Corbin gets in a cheap shot as the ref backs off Dillinger. Corbin takes control on the floor, attacking the back of Dillinger. They work back into the ring, Corbin maintains the heat until Dillinger hits a Thesz press and follows with strikes. Back to full screen as Corbin shoots Dillinger to the steps. Corbin follows to the floor, hangs Dillinger in the ropes and follows with rights. But back in, Dillinger scores the desperation cradle and picks up the win. Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin @ 6:00 via pin [**] The in ring wasn’t bad, it was solid but why have Corbin lose if they aren’t going to make this a triple threat, which is what the booking appeared to be. Instead, Corbin continues to look like the biggest loser around, it’s like they are afraid to give any one real momentum ahead of a big PPV match. The worst part is that I feel this is Vince doing one of his testing phases to see how a guy reacts and that Corbin will win the title on Sunday instead of having AJ have a long run and giving him the chance to have a ton of fun and great matches. His run has felt so wasted so far.

– AJ Styles mocks Corbin for his loss and calls him a jackass. Styles says if Corbin actually pushed himself he wouldn’t have failed against Cena, failed at MITB or failed tonight. Styles says he will show Corbin that he can’t take shortcuts with him.

– We get a WWE/Susan G. Komen segment, hosted by Dana Warrior and the WWE ladies in the background. Three cancer survivors get special pink WWE championships.

Randy Orton vs. Aiden English : Rusev is out with English. English his looking to get revenge for Orton ruining Rusev day last week. Rusev says there will be more Rusev days to come, like in Sunday at HIAC. Orton arrives. Rusev distracts Orton, allowing English to attack from behind. Orton almost hits an RKO, but English counters and keeps control. Orton then hits a popup RKO and wins. Randy Orton defeated Aiden English @ 1:22 via pin [NR] It was basically what it should have been. Short, Orton hits a cool RKO and wins.

– We get highlights of Owens killing Sami last week. Sami meets with Shane and warns him that Owens has snapped. Shane says Owens will be locked in HIAC with him. Shane appreciates the advice but blows him off and leaves.

Shane and Kevin Go Face To Face : Shane arrives and calls out Owens. No Owens, so Shane talks some shit and calls him a coward. A coward for disrespecting his children, for attacking his father and for hiding behind Sami Zayn. Shane now makes the HIAC match a falls count anywhere match, thanks for telling us that it is 100% going outside the cage and continuing to destroy any purpose the HIAC had. Owens arrives through the crowd, and Shane tells him to come to the ring. Owens refuses and says he spent too much time in Denver and Shane again calls him a coward. Shane then decides to take the fight to Owens and heads into the crowd after him. That leads to Owens attacking him form behind as they battle into the concourse. Shane deadweights Owens as Owens powerbombs him through a merch table. Owens is now back in the arena, and says Shane is having a rough night, but it will get worse on Sunday. Owens will powerbomb Shane again and again and again until he forgets his kids names. He promises to throw Shane off of the cell, and here comes Shane, limping back into the arena. Owens attack, but Shane battles back and almost hits a clothesline off of the barricade. Owens cuts him off, but Shane still wants to fight. Owens continues to work him over, hits the superkick to stop Shane from throwing his horrible punches. Owens finally hits a head butt and plants him with the pop up powerbomb and stand tall. I have no idea why they had to add on a stipulation to HIAC, other than to give them an excuse to allow them out of the cage. I liked the Owens portion of the segment, but Shane’s horrible punches and him playing superman babyface never quite sits well with me. They may have a great match, but this didn’t do a lot for me.



