Update On Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander After TNA Genesis

A new report has an update on Jordynne Grace and Josh Alexander’s TNA statuses after their matches at Genesis. As noted, Tessa Blanchard defeated Grace at the PPV while Mike Santana defeated Alexander, which led to Alexander saying he was quitting TNA. Fightful Select reports that Grace is effectively done with TNA and most expect Genesis to have been her last date there. Grace’s TNA contract is up this month.

As for Alexnder, his contract is up in mid-February and he is expected to finish up with TNA soon.

Gail Kim was the producer for the Blanchard vs. Grace match.