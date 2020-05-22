Update on Matches For Double or Nothing Following Dynamite Injuries

Following three key injuries on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, a new report has updates on their potential impact to this weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV. As previously noted, injuries were suffered by Fenix, Britt Baker, and Matt Jackson during this week’s TV and the WON reports that at least two of the three are expected to compete in their Double or Nothing matches.

Fenix is expected to still be part of the Casino Ladder match on Saturday after he hit the floor hard during a dive onto several people during his match with Orange Cassidy. Additionally, Matt Jackson will still compete in the Stadium Stampede match after he hurt his rib doing a crossbody off a section of stadium in the main event segment. Jackson said on Thursday that the doctor believed it was just bruised or a cartilage injury and that he would be competing.

As for Baker, her match with Kris Statlander could well be in question. Baker hurt her right knee when Statlander and Hikaru Shida slammed Nyla Rose onto her and Rose landed fully on the leg which was somewhat bent. Baker was worked on by Dr. Michael Sampson and while the extent of her injuries aren’t yet known, she was feeling better on Thursday. Baker was scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

Double or Nothing takes place on Saturday from Dailey’s PLace in Jacksonville and airs live on PPV via FITE.