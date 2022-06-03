Update On Attendance, PPV Buys, Google Search Interest And Gate for AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter as an update on the success of AEW Double or Nothing by several metrics, although PPV numbers are reportedly not in yet. AEW CEO Tony Khan previously said the show got a lot of late orders, with the dollar amount over $100,000 but under $1 million.

Last year’s event had between 134,000 to 140,000 PPV buys. Khan has said that this year’s Double or Nothing had the most people watching the PPV ever. The current believe is that the numbers are between 150,000 and 155,000, although that hasn’t been confirmed. This is largely because streaming numbers have not been reported yet. TV cable numbers for about half the US were down 8.53% from Revolution. It’s all to soon to tell just how many buys the show got yet. The US streaming numbers were said to be “very close” to Revolution and that it beat Double or Nothing 2021 “by far”.

It was noted that there has been very little crossover between WWE and AEW fans with TV cable buys. Only 3.2% of those who bought Wrestlemania also bought Double or Nothing. That means 96.8% did not.

The show had been tracking at the level of Full Gear (150,000 buys) before it happened and it doesn’t seem the MJF news had any noticeable effect.

As noted, the show had 200,000 Google searches, around the average WWE PPV and the biggest AEW PPVs, but not as high as major WWE events. MJF did have more searches than CM Punk did for the event over the weekend. On the day of the show, Punk had the most with MJF and Hangman Page tied for second.

The show was sold out with 14,459, with 13,800 paid. This is the fourth-largest crowd in AEW history. It was third-largest until this week’s Dynamite, which took that spot (behind Arthur Ashe Stadium last year and the United Center in Chicago for CM Punk’s return). It’s the largest-ever for a PPV. As noted, the show had a live gate of just under $1.15 million, the largest non-WWE gate in North American wrestling history. Dynamite on Wednesday had AEW’s third-largest gate ever with $960,000.