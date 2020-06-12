wrestling / News
Update On Dominic DeNucci After Hospitalization
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported earlier this week, wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci, who trained Mick Foley and Shane Douglas, was hospitalized on June 5. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, DeNucci was taken to the hospital for relatively minor issues, including fatigue. However, he was diagnosed with a slight stenosis of the aorta and was given a routine heart catheterization, in order to place a stent in the narrow artery. The surgery, which happened on Monday, was considered a success. He is now said to be resting, and his family stated that he’s in great spirits and feeling better.
