Update On NJPW Status of The Good Brothers After WWE Return

Fightful Select has an update on the Good Brothers in NJPW after their recent return to WWE this past Monday on RAW.

Both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had interest from WWE while they were in Impact Wrestling and didn’t keep that a secret. Their Impact deals were extended for a month and eventually ended in late August.

The two had been working in NJPW without contracts and on a verbal commitment, although Anderson still became the NEVER Openweight Champion. However, NJPW were aware that they were going to WWE even though they had committed to dates through Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Future shows with NJPW are still happening. There are also hopes that the two will work Wrestle Kingdom, but that’s not confirmed at this time. WWE will be allowing them to fulfill their dates.

A source said the two signed a ‘big money deal’ to return to WWE.