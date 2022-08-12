Update On Plan For The AEW Trios Titles and Future Plans For The Young Bucks

It was reported last month that AEW had been planning a major angle for the Young Bucks, which was believed to be the Trios title tournament. This reportedly led to a change to a rumored match between the Bucks and FTR for the AEW, AAA, ROH and IGWP tag team titles.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan with the Bucks in the trios tournament was always what Tony Khan wanted to do. FTR vs. The Young Bucks was talked about at one point, but how serious that was “depends on who you talk with.” Tony Khan eventually decided to go with his original plan. It was Khan’s call and the Bucks had nothing to do with it, in spite of what you may read on Twitter.

Khan had previously said that he was waiting for Kenny Omega to return to start the tournament, and the plan is for Omega to come back soon. It was announced the Bucks and a mystery partner will face Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in the first round of the tournament. It was noted that this storyline with the Bucks will continue to involve Hangman Page, continuing the years-long story involving the Elite.