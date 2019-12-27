Update on Possible Royal Rumble Matches and Ticket Sales

– The Royal Rumble is a month away, and the card is starting to take shape with some possible matches being reported. The WON reports that in addition to the already-confirmed men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, the Becky Lynch vs. Asuka match set up on Raw is confirmed to be taking place on the PPV.

Brock Lesnar is set to have his next match at the Rumble, though the details are not yet known. Lesnar will not be facing Tyson Fury or Cain Velasquez at the PPV, and despite some rumors Edge has denied that he’s been cleared so it seems unlikely that he would be brought back for such a match. If Lesnar is working a singles match — which hasn’t been confirmed but is the most likely option — the WON speculates that Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are the most likely options. McIntyre and Rowan have been receiving pushes and Vince McMahon is behind the Rowan push, while Rollins doesn’t have an obvious opponent yet and he’s talked a lot about how he has two wins over Lesnar.

Finally, the site reports that the Bayley vs. Lacey Evans Smackdown Women’s Championship match and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman Intercontinental Championship match are both possible, though not yet confirmed, for the show. As previously reported, Evans vs. Bayley was originally set for TLC but was pushed out to give the feud more time, with plans to pay it off in January (i.e. the Rumble). Strowman vs. Nakamura was also set for TLC but had to be stalled due to Strowman’s not being cleared from injury.

The show takes place on January 26th from Houstin, Texas. The show has about 33,000 total tickets sold, with over 30,000 paid, out of 36,000. Secondary ticket prices are at $38.94, which is low for the second-biggest show of the year.