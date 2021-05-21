Update On Ticket Sales For AEW’s Return To Live Touring

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming return to live touring, which was announced earlier this month. So far, the early indications seem to be that not touring hasn’t increased the demand in new markets, but “things aren’t bad, either.”

The Miami episode of Dynamite on July 7 in the Knight Center is set up for 1,200 people and nearly sold out almost instantly. The building is set up that way due to local restrictions. While Florida and Texas are allowing places to open to full capacity, the city of Miami has its own restrictions. AEW is hopeful that between now and July, those restrictions will lift and they can allow more people inside.

The July 14th show in Cedar Park, Texas (outside of Austin) has already sold over 3,100 tickets. The first show in that market sold 4,200 last year, a sell out, but the general rule is that the second time won’t do as well as the first. Since there are still two months left, it will likely end up at least close to full.

The July 21st show in Garland, Texas (suburban Dallas) has sold around 3,000 tickets. The first show in that building drew 4,700 and they can fit as many as 5,000. They were just short of a sold out crowd last time. So the numbers are around what would have been expected for a second appearance before the pandemic.