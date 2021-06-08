Update on Total Bellas Reportedly Not Yet Picked Up for Another Season

– As previously reported, Bella Twins Nikki and Brie Bella expressed wanting to see an end to Total Bellas sooner rather than later. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that he had heard that the E! Network had not yet committed to picking the show up for another season.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that while Daniel Bryan does not like appearing in front of the camera for the show, he said the reality show continuing was not a factor in his decision making for the future of his wrestling career. As noted, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract recently expired, and he was taken off the company’s internal roster. He speculated that the Bellas and Bryan knew the show was likely going to end soon.

The show officially ending has not yet been confirmed. The past six seasons of Total Bellas are currently available on Peacock.