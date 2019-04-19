Update On Where Nikki Cross May End Up After Superstar Shakeup

As we previously reported, Nikki Cross’ brand was not revealed on either the RAW or Smackdown episodes of the Superstar shakeup, while every other ‘free agent’ was given a spot on the rosters. PWInsider reports that at least for this week, Cross is scheduled to be on RAW but not Smackdown. It’s unknown if that’s the permanent plan, but it’s definitely the plan for right now.

Cross was brought to the main roster in December and debuted the next month. She has been appearing on both brands, as has the other talent. Even though she was a member of SAnitY in NXT, she never appeared with the group on the main roster.