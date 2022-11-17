Update on WWE’s Interest In Bringing Back Bronson Reed

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was again reported that WWE is interested in bringing back the former Bronson Reed, who currently competes as JONAH. According to the report, JONAH has been offered a contract by WWE and will need to decide if he wants to go back or stick with NJPW.

He was released in August 2021 under the Vince McMahon regime, after being pushed heavily in NXT. Since leaving, he’s been pushed in NJPW, even defeating top star Kazuchika Okada.