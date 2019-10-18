Update on WWE’s NXT Japan Plans, Why Pro Wrestling NOAH and Stardom Didn’t Sell

– More details are available about WWE’s attempt to buy Pro Wrestling NOAH and Stardom for NXT Japan. The WON reports that while WWE was in talks in recent months to buy both companies in order to use their base of talent for the proposed Japanese localization of NXT, neither group wanted to sell to a company outside of Japan. The site reports that this is largely due to how Japan has a different mentality in regard to selling businesses to foreign entities.

As reported earlier, WWE has been in talks with several other companies, though how serious the talks were aren’t known. There is word that the company either has hired or is in the process of hiring two major stars in order to be head trainers for the Japan Performance Center. One of those people on the list is Meiko Satomura, who has been working for the company for some time. The other names are Daisuke Sekimoto and Sari Fujimura, who are not currently working for WWE.