Update on Planned Date & Location for WWE Live Event in India

– As previously reported, WWE is planning a live event for India later this year in September. Sportskeeda Wrestling has a report with more details on the date and location for the upcoming event.

According to Sportskeeda’s report, the event will be held on Saturday, September 9 in Hyderabad. It was previously reported earlier this year that the planned WWE live event in India for January was postponed due to Indian TV broadcast partner Sony Six wanting to delay the show due to a merger with Zee. Sony Six wanted to hold the show after the merger was finalized.

The previous WWE live event that was postponed was also slated to be held in Hyderabad. Sportskeeda also notes that due to WWE’s success in Telegu in India, there has been more interest in exploring the market.