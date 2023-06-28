wrestling / News
Update on When Randy Orton May Return To WWE
June 28, 2023 | Posted by
WKRD Wrestling reports that Randy Orton is expected to return to the WWE soon after over a year away from the company. According to the report, the return could even be as soon as Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV.
Orton has been out of action since May of last year due to a back injury. It was reported back in April that he had still not healed enough for a return at the time.
Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.
Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. pic.twitter.com/PTtjXfVya0
— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) June 27, 2023
