Update on When Randy Orton May Return To WWE

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WKRD Wrestling reports that Randy Orton is expected to return to the WWE soon after over a year away from the company. According to the report, the return could even be as soon as Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV.

Orton has been out of action since May of last year due to a back injury. It was reported back in April that he had still not healed enough for a return at the time.

