Update On Refunds For Canceled TNA Tapings
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has details on the refunds being processed for TNA’s canceled tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina. As announced the company canceled their tapings in Spartanburg due to Hurricane Helene and are now hosting the tapings at Skyway Studios on October 2nd and 3rd with all proceeds going to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Spartanburg. PWInsider reports that per Ticketmaster, refunds have begun to be processed for the canceled events.
Fans who bought tickets to the shows don’t need to do anything and the refunds will be automatically done.
The tapings are the final shows before TNA Bound For Glory later this month.
