Update on Reporter Who Was Struck During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum

During the media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a reporter named John Muse was accidentally hit by a water bottle. That happened when Chris Jericho hit the bottle with his bat while challenging Sting. The impact caused the bottle to hit Muse in the face and cut him above his eye. Tony Khan said it was “unacceptable” and apologized to Muse. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Muse is okay and later returned to the media scrum.

Muse said that Tony Khan, who has known him since Khan was a teenager and used to talk to him about booking, checked on him after the scrum. AEW medical staff treated his cut, and Jericho later apologized in private.