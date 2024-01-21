Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered an injury on Monday’s WWE AW, which was revealed to be a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus. Rollins has been rumored for a match with CM Punk at Wrestlemania 40 and this would seemingly put that at risk.

However, it was noted in today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that at this time, plans have not changed regarding Rollins’ match at Wrestlemania. As of today, the plan is still for Punk vs. Rollins at that event.

It was noted that if Rollins requires surgery or experiences a delay in healing, then obviously that will force a change. It was noted that if Rollins had arthroscopic surgery, he would be back in time. If he has invasive surgery, he won’t be.