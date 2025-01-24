Update on WWE Return of Alexa Bliss, Contract Negotiations

PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that WWE has cancelled plans for the return of Alexa Bliss, as the two sides have allegedly had a disagreement over her contract.

Bliss was set to return on the January 13 episode, which took place in San Jose. However a “contract issue” prevented it. Representatives of Bliss reached out to WWE executives and said they wanted to discuss a new contract before her return. Bliss wanted a “brand new” deal with higher pay and more benefits. WWE wanted to keep her on her existing deal, which they recently extended because of her time away. With negotiations at an impasse, WWE put their plans for Bliss on hold.

It is believed that Bliss would have started working with the Wyatt Sicks and would have been a regular on RAW. Since the return didn’t happen, the Wyatt Sicks were moved to Smackdown.