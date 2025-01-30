Update on Why Wyatt Sicks Haven’t Appeared on Smackdown Yet

As previously reported, the Wyatt Sicks were moved to Smackdown as part of the transfer window in WWE. However, they have yet to actually appear on the show after the announcement was made earlier this month. Fightful Select reports that the group are not being held off television due to the rumors of Alexa Bliss’ contract dispute with WWE.

Sources in the company have said that the reason the group is not on television is due to an injury. It was also noted that Bliss not returning to television hasn’t ‘necessarily affected’ the group’s long-term plans in the company.