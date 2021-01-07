Updated AEW New Year’s Smash Night Two Card

AEW has an updated card for Night Two of New Year’s Smash following tonight’s Night One. AEW announced an updated card on Wednesday for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Miro vs. Chuckie T

* Jurassic Express vs. FTR

* The Elite in action

* The Waiting Room (special guest Cody Rhodes)

* The Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions