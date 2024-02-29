Updated AEW Revolution 2024 Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on March 3rd and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

* All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Two More TBA

* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli