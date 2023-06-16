Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision Debut

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the debut of Collision tomorrow night. That event happens at the United Center in Chicago. There are currently 8,502 tickets out, one of AEW’s biggest crowds of the year. However, it won’t match the numbers of Punk’s AEW debut back in 2021.

Dynamite in Chicago on June 21 has 5,057 tickets out.

Collision in Toronto on June 24 has 2,136 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II on June 25 in Toronto as 12,928 tickets out. There are less than 1,500 on the secondary market.

Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28 has 3,571 tickets out.

Collision in Hamilton on June 29 (taped for July 1) has 883 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta on July 5 has 5,016 tickets out.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,353 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,375 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,501 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on July 19 has 3,895 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ on July 21 has 1,365 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 4,378 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 1,685 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,203 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 1,757 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 1,902 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greensboro on August 12 has 2,636 tickets out.

All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium has 66,00 paid, with a gate of $8.3 million.