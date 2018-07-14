Updated Betting Odds for WWE Extreme Rules 2018

– SkyBet.com has released some of the updated betting odds for tomorrow night’s Extreme Rules event. You can check out the latest betting odds from SkyBet below. It doesn’t appear there were any major shifts in terms of the betting underdogs and favorites for the event.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (2/9 fav), Rusev (3/1)

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (4/5 fav), Nia Jax (10/11)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy (4/9 fav), The B Team (13/8)

SD Live Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (8/11 fav), Carmella (1/1)

SD Live Tag Team Championship Match: Team Hell No (4/5 fav), Bludgeon Brothers (10/11)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (4/7 fav), Seth Rollins (5/4)

Grudge Match: Roman Reigns (8/11 fav), Bobby Lashley (1/1)

US Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (4/7 fav), Jeff Hardy (5/4)

Grudge Match: Baron Corbin (5/6), Finn Balor (5/6) – NO FAVOURITE

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman (2/5 fav), Kevin Owens (7/4)

Tables Match: Sanity (4/7 fav), The New Day (5/4)