Updated Card For CMLL 91st Aniversario Show

CMLL has announced an updated lineup for their 91st anniversary show this coming weekend. The company announced the following updated lineup on Sunday for the show, which takes place on September 13th from Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament Finals: Titán vs. Máscara Dorada

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Zeuxis

* Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero vs. El Valiente vs. Esfinge vs. Euforia

* Místico vs. Chris Jericho

* Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy

* Los Viajeros del Espacio vs. Los Depredadores

* Templario, Soberano Jr., Neon, Star Jr., and Los Hermanos Chavez in action (Match details not yet revealed)