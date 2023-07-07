Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary 2023

Impact Slammiversary takes place next weekend, and the company has an updated card following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 15th and airs live on PPV and FITE:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Brian Myers & Moose vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

* Impact World Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush

* Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Kenny King

* PCO & Scott D’Amore vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin

Special Guest Enforcer: Darren McCarty

* Franke Kazarian (w/ Traci) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)