Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Smackdown after tonight’s show. The following matches are set for next week, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam and will air on FOX:

* Shillelagh Match For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match at Clash At The Castle: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

* The New Day vs. Viking Raiders

* Maximum Male Models Summer unveil their Beachwear Collection