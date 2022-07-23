wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Smackdown after tonight’s show. The following matches are set for next week, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam and will air on FOX:
* Shillelagh Match For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match at Clash At The Castle: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
* Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans
* The New Day vs. Viking Raiders
* Maximum Male Models Summer unveil their Beachwear Collection
