wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 7-29-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Smackdown after tonight’s show. The following matches are set for next week, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam and will air on FOX:

* Shillelagh Match For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match at Clash At The Castle: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
* Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans
* The New Day vs. Viking Raiders
* Maximum Male Models Summer unveil their Beachwear Collection

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading