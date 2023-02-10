wrestling / News

Updated Card For NWA Nuff Said, Event Sold Out

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NWA Nuff Said Image Credit: NWA

The final card for February 11th’s NWA Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, FL has been released. The event features the following matchups:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona
Everyone is banned from ringside
* NWA World Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Kamille vs. Angelina Love
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz)
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Blunt Force Trauma
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Renegade
* NWA National Championship Match: Cyon vs. Homicide
* Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer vs. Fodder
* Kevin Kiley vs. EC3
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis
* Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop
* Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler
* Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
* Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra

The event sold out in advance, as did the post-PPV tapings on February 12th & 13th, according to PWInsider/.

