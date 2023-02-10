wrestling / News
Updated Card For NWA Nuff Said, Event Sold Out
The final card for February 11th’s NWA Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, FL has been released. The event features the following matchups:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona
Everyone is banned from ringside
* NWA World Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Kamille vs. Angelina Love
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz)
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Blunt Force Trauma
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Renegade
* NWA National Championship Match: Cyon vs. Homicide
* Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer vs. Fodder
* Kevin Kiley vs. EC3
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis
* Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop
* Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler
* Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
* Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra
The event sold out in advance, as did the post-PPV tapings on February 12th & 13th, according to PWInsider/.
