Updated Card For This Weekend’s NJPW Super J-Cup Shows

– The Super J-Cup is coming to the US for the first time this weekend, and an updated card for the shows is out. NJPW has the following set for the tournament, which is set to run from Thursday through Friday from the Masonic Temple Building-Temple Theater in Tacoma, Saturday at the San Fran State University’s Student Life Events Center in San Francisco and Sunday at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. The card is as follows:

Super J-Cup First Round (Thursday and Friday)

* Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. TJP

* Caristico vs. BUSHI

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Robbie Eagles vs. El Phastasmo

* YOH vs. Dragon Lee

* SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red

* Non-tournament Match: Karl Fredericks and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Ren Narita and Shota Umino

Saturday

* Super J-Cup Quarterfinal Matches

* Jushin Liger vs. TBA

Sunday

* Super J-Cup Semifinals and finals

* Jushin Liger, Juice Robinson, Tetsuya Naito and Jay White in action.

