Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
September 16, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages
Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno
* The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks