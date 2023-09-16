AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages

Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks