Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-16-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Iron Savages
Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno
* The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpio Sky
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

