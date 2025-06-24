Updated Card For MLP Resurrection

MLP has an updated card for its Resurrection show that will take place early next month. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place in Montreal on July 5th and airs live on Triller TV:

* MLP Canadian Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin

* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Matt Cardona

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Alexander Hammerstone

* House of Pain Match: PCO vs. Dan Maff

* Good Brothers vs. War Dogs

Also appearing: Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, TJP, Stu Grayson, Psycho Mike Rollins, Sheldon Jean, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Taylor Rising.