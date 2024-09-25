Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT debut on The CW following this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Tuesday night live on The CW from Chicago, Illinois:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence

* Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo