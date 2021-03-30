Updated Details On WWE Hall of Fame Taping Schedule

As previously reported, WWE is planning on taping at least some of its content for the WWE Hall of Fame inductees before the ceremony airs on April 6. Fightful Select has more details on WWE’s taping schedule for the festivities.

According to Fightful, WWE has already taped segments for several of the inductees, including the Bella Twins and the New World Order. Both were filmed this afternoon.

And as mentioned in a previous report, Fightful notes that WWE will continue the taping process on Thursday for other inductees to have everything ready for next Tuesday’s show.

WWE has already filmed ThunderDome fan reactions for the Hall of Fame ceremony.