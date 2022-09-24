wrestling / News
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup
September 23, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s Victory Road Impact! Plus special. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Kazarian
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka
* Mickie James vs. Mia Yim
