wrestling / News
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace
* Team Impact (Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)
If Honor No More Win, They Stay in Impact.
* JONAH vs. Black Taurus
* Eric Young vs. Jay White
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Praises Keith Lee After AEW Dynamite, Says His Throw Was More Impressive Than Ahmed Johnson’s
- Jade Cargill On Becoming First AEW TBS Champion, Learning From Her Match With Ruby Soho
- AJ Styles On The Miz Being the Best Heel In Wrestling, Fans Rooting For Promotion Wars Between WWE & Other Companies
- David Crockett On WCW Passing On The Rock, DDP Recalls Meeting Rock at WrestleMania 18