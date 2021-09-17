wrestling / News
Updated Impact Victory Road Card
September 16, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Victory Road following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on Saturday on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin (w/ Madman Fulton)
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* X Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Havok & Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
* No Disqualification Match: Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde
* Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice
* Moose & W. Morrissey vs. Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards
* Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams
