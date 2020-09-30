Updated Impact Victory Road Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Victory Road following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie

* Unsanctioned Match: Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum

* Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* The Defeat Rohit Challenge