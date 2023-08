Updated Lineup For Saturday’s NJPW All Star Junior Festival 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold their All Star Junior Festival this Saturday, which includes talent from multiple promotions. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelplhia. The lineup includes:

* Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

* All Star Junior USA Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

* All Star Junior USA Tournament: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

* YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker

* Mao & El Desperado vs. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

* Real 1, Starboy Charlie & Jack Cartwheel vs. Rich Swann, the DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Also advertised: Cheeseburger, Fugaz, Chris Bey, Soberano Jr., Ace Austin, TJP, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Robbie Eagles, Shun Skywalker, and Dragon Kid