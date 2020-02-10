wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT TakeOver: Portland
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is the updated lineup for NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday.
*WWE NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa
*Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor
*WWE NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
*WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle
*WWE NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic
*Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
– NXT UK on Thursday has Gallus vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch as well as the debut of Aoife Valkyrie.
– NXT will have live events on Friday and Saturday in Florida.
