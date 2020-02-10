– Here is the updated lineup for NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday.

*WWE NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

*Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

*WWE NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

*WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle

*WWE NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

*Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

– NXT UK on Thursday has Gallus vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch as well as the debut of Aoife Valkyrie.

– NXT will have live events on Friday and Saturday in Florida.