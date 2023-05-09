Updated Lineup for GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn

– As noted, Game Changer Wrestling is back on Thursday, May 11 with its GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn card. The event will be held at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s the updated lineup:

* GCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Alec Price

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tony Deppen

* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* Joey Janela vs. Blake Christian

* The SAT, Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo vs. Wasted Youth’s Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Charles Mason

* 1 Called Manders vs. Alex Coughlin

* Sawyer Wreck comes to Brooklyn

GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn will stream live on FITE+.

