wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn
– As noted, Game Changer Wrestling is back on Thursday, May 11 with its GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn card. The event will be held at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s the updated lineup:
* GCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Alec Price
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tony Deppen
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch
* Joey Janela vs. Blake Christian
* The SAT, Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo vs. Wasted Youth’s Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Charles Mason
* 1 Called Manders vs. Alex Coughlin
* Sawyer Wreck comes to Brooklyn
GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn will stream live on FITE+.
*BROOKLYN UPDATE*
Just Signed
SAWYER WRECK comes to BROOKLYN this THURSDAY for #GCWBFN!
Plus:
Nick Gage
Zack Sabre vs Deppen
Masha vs Price
Blake vs Janela
SAT vs Wasted Youth
Mason vs Lloyd
Jordan vs JWM
Cardona BDay Party
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/WohxsKCAGN
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 8, 2023
3 days until I encounter thee best wrestler in the world pic.twitter.com/mAS9pePKQG
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 8, 2023
Get ready for a FIGHT this Thursday Night🏙️👊
Will Brooklyn be able to handle when @GCWrestling_ brings the action for #GCWBFN?
Watch it live & exclusively on FITE+ ($7.99/mo)
May 11 | 8pm ET 👉https://t.co/ETw5ruS23i pic.twitter.com/9Fk9IBo106
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Recalls Facing Ricky Steamboat In Tag Match After WrestleMania 25, Steamboat’s 2009 WWE Run
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman
- Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos