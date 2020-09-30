Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Seven

Night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 happened earlier this morning, with the A block once again in action. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

1. Jay White (3-1) (6 pts)

2. Taichi (3-1) (6 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (3-1) (6 pts)

4. Minoru Suzuki (3-1) (6 pts)

5. Kota Ibushi (3-1) (6 pts)

6. Kazuchika Okada (2-2) (4 pts)

7. Jeff Cobb (1-3) (2 pts)

8. Shingo Takagi (1-3) (2 pts)

9. Tomohiro Ishii (1-3) (2 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-4) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (3-0) (6 pts)

2. Toru Yano (3-0) (6 pts)

3. Juice Robinson (2-1) (4 pts)

4. KENTA (2-1) (4 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-2) (2 pts)

6. Hirooki Goto (1-2) (2 pts)

7. EVIL (1-2) (2 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2) (2 pts)

9. YOSHI-HASHI (1-2) (2 pts)

10. SANADA (0-3) (0 pts)