wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night Seven
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
Night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 happened earlier this morning, with the A block once again in action. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
1. Jay White (3-1) (6 pts)
2. Taichi (3-1) (6 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (3-1) (6 pts)
4. Minoru Suzuki (3-1) (6 pts)
5. Kota Ibushi (3-1) (6 pts)
6. Kazuchika Okada (2-2) (4 pts)
7. Jeff Cobb (1-3) (2 pts)
8. Shingo Takagi (1-3) (2 pts)
9. Tomohiro Ishii (1-3) (2 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-4) (0 pts)
B Block
1. Tetsuya Naito (3-0) (6 pts)
2. Toru Yano (3-0) (6 pts)
3. Juice Robinson (2-1) (4 pts)
4. KENTA (2-1) (4 pts)
5. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-2) (2 pts)
6. Hirooki Goto (1-2) (2 pts)
7. EVIL (1-2) (2 pts)
8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2) (2 pts)
9. YOSHI-HASHI (1-2) (2 pts)
10. SANADA (0-3) (0 pts)
