Updated NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. Standings Following Night 10

– Here are the latest point standings for the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tournaments following today’s Night 10 event at the Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan:

NJPW World Tag League 2020

SANADA & Shingo Takagi; Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.; Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (4-2; 8pts)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi; Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb; Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI; Juice Robinson & David Finlay; Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (3-3; 6pts)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-4; 4pts)

Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-5; 2pts) * eliminated

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27

Taiji Ishimori, Hiromu Takahashi, Master Wato (4-1; 8pts)

BUSHI, El Desperado, SHO (3-2; 6pts)

Robbie Eagles, Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3; 4pts)

DOUKI, Yuya Uemura (0-5; 0pts) * eliminated