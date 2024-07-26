wrestling / News
Updated ROH Death Before Dishonor Card
ROH has an updated card for Death Before Dishonor following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the card below for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on HonorClub:
* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
* Texas Deathmatch: Diamanté vs. Leyla Hirsch
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty
* ROH World Television Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles Eliminator Match: Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs vs. The Dark Order
* Zero Hour Match: MxM Collection vs. TBA