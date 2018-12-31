WWE News: Updated ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Card, Gringo Loco Signs With MLW, Dragon Gate Talents Announced For WrestleMania Weekend

– Here is the updated card for the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme at Cabarrus Arena that takes place on January 13th and streams live on Honor Club…

* Villain Enterprises (Scurll, King, PCO) vs. The Briscoes & Silas Young

* ROH World Title Match: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom vs. Hurricane Helms & Luchasaurus & Delirious

– Gringo Loco has signed a deal with MLW…

Gringo Loco locks in deal with MLW https://t.co/ZGtuDNO9ob pic.twitter.com/CQ7RHYtQAR — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 31, 2018

– Wrestlecon announced the following Dragon Gate talents will be coming in from Japan for signing and photo sessions as well as wrestling as part of Wrestlecon’s April 2019 event being held over WrestleMania 35 weekend…

* Susumu Yokosuka

* Shun Skywalker

* Eita

* Yoshino