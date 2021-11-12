Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events, including Survivor Series next weekend. That show currently has 9,050 tickets out for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 21, with 7,000 paid. When WWE sells out the building, it’s usually around 15,500 with 13,600 paid. There are 868 tickets on the secondary market. When Summerslam has been there in the past, there had been as many as 7,000 tickets on the secondary market, which indicates lower interest for this show. They get-in price is $46.

RAW on November 22 in the same venue has 3,715 tickets out, with around 2,000 to 2,500 paid.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Norfolk has 5,867 tickets out.

A house show in Syracuse on November 20 has 2,500 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Greensboro Coliseum on November 26 has 4,606 tickets out.

RAW on November 29 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 4,499 tickets out. They have been doing discounted prices, including $15 tickets.

Smackdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 10 has 5,999 tickets out.

Smackdown on December 17 in Chicago has 5,606 tickets out. The following week’s Smackdown on Christmas Eve will be taped that same night.

A live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26 has 5,174 tickets out. Those shows usually have around 2,500 to 3,000 comps. Another live event that same day in Tampa has 2,573 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on December 27 has 3,244 tickets out.

A live event on December 28 in Washington, DC has 2,688 tickets out. Another show in Pittsburgh, that same day, has 3,714 tickets out.

A live event on December 30 in Laval, Quebec has 4,447 tickets out. A show in Buffalo that same day has 2,256 tickets out.

Day One in Atlanta has 4,534 tickets out.

Royal Rumble on January 29 in St. Louis has 22,824 tickets out. There are 1,939 on the secondary market with a get-in price of $44.