The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Worlds End on December 28. That show currently has 4,879 tickets out. It takes place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on December 18 has 1,920 tickets out. It could sell out, as it’s a small building with 2,800 capacity.

ROH Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20 has 1,061 tickets out. It will sell out.

Collision at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 21 has 1,260. It will sell out as it’s set up for 1,396.

Dynamite at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 22 has 1,301 tickets out, so it will sell out.

Fight for the Fallen in Asheville on January 1 has 1,633 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 4 has 910 tickets out.

Dynamite in Clarksville on January 8 has 841 tickets out.

Collision in Athens, GA on January 11 has 751 tickets out.