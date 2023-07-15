A new report has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently 75,580 . The amount of paid attendance is around 68,000 for a live gate of $8.8 million.

In addition, the following updated ticket sale numbers are being reported:

Tomororow night’s Collision and Battle of the Belts in Calgary on July 15 has 5,010 tickets out.

Blood and Guts Dynamite in Boston on July 19 has 7,026 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ on July 21 has 1,868 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 5,016 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 2,322 tickets out.

Collision in Hartford on July 29 has 2,184 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,700 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,331 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,373 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,526 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 2,706 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 1,990 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth on August 23 has 2,429 tickets out after the pre-sale.